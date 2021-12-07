Biden-Putin talks on Ukraine crisis rooted in older dispute

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Cold War ended 30 years ago this month, but one unresolved issue — how closely Ukraine can ally with the West — is creating some of the deepest U.S.-Russian tensions in years.

The dispute over Ukraine’s status and its growing alignment with U.S.-led NATO will be at the center of talks scheduled for Tuesday between President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden.

"It will, is an opportunity for the president to underscore, of course, U.S. concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reform reaffirm, the United States support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Ukraine," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The Biden administration says an extensive Russian military buildup near Ukraine points to a potential invasion. Russia denies it has any intention of invading and blames Washington and Kyiv for the tensions.

In addition to addressing concerns about Ukraine, Psaki said Biden will address other issues including cyber and regional issues.

"But you can certainly expect that our concerns about the military activities on the border will be a prominent part of the discussion," Psaki said.