Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Biden launches Indo-Pacific trade deal, warns over inflation

President Joe Biden has launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at strengthening their economies
Joe Biden,Fumio Kishida
Posted at 7:08 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 07:08:43-04

President Joe Biden has launched a new trade deal with 12 Indo-Pacific nations aimed at strengthening their economies as he warns Americans worried about high inflation that it is “going to be a haul” before they feel relief.

The president says he does not believe an economic recession is inevitable in the U.S. Biden spoke at a news conference in Toyko after holding talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

He acknowledged the U.S. economy has “problems” but said they were “less consequential than the rest of the world has.” He added: “This is going to be a haul. This is going to take some time."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News