NEW YORK CITY, NY — A man is stabbed in the back while riding a bicycle in New York City.

Security camera video shows the 53-year-old man, in blue, riding a bike while delivering food Sunday and a man in green following him.

That man in green then stabs the delivery man in the back, and he falls to the ground while the man in the green takes off.

The delivery person's injuries are not life-threatening

New York City police are looking for the man who stabbed him.