'Best birthday present ever': Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission

Richard Shotwell/Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
FILE - Jane Fonda arrives at the Season 7 final episodes premiere of "Grace and Frankie," on April 23, 2022, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Dec 16, 2022
Jane Fonda revealed ahead of her 85th birthday that her cancer is in remission.

In a blog post, the actress and activists called the news from her oncologist the "best birthday present ever."

"I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," Fonda wrote. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way."

Fonda announced in September that she was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

She said she underwent five chemotherapy treatments, most of which she described as "rather easy." However, Fonda stated that her fifth and final treatment was "rough." She said the effects lasted two weeks, making it hard for her to accomplish anything in that time.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, there are more than 70 types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It says people are living longer thanks to new treatments and targeted therapies.

Fonda said she has resumed her work in climate activism, attending a rally in Washington, D.C. earlier this month.

