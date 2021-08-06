Watch
Barbie faces backlash for allegedly leaving out Asians in relaunch of Olympics 2020 collection

Diane Bondareff/Diane Bondareff/Invision/AP
FILE - Barbie logo in New York City on Friday, March 8, 2019. (Photo by Diane Bondareff/Invision for Barbie/AP Images)
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-06 12:39:52-04

Barbie is facing backlash after allegedly leaving out an Asian doll in the recent relaunch of its Tokyo Olympics 2020 collection.

The collection, which was first launched in February 2020, was designed by Mattel as part of a licensing agreement with the International Olympic Committee.

The dolls represent five sports debuting or returning in the Tokyo Games, including baseball/softball, karate, skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing.

But after the company relaunched the collection on Saturday, Mattel faced criticism for the absence of an Asian-American doll, especially since the Games are taking place in Tokyo.

