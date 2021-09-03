Watch
Banksy's partially-shredded artwork going up for auction

Dominic Lipinski/AP
A member of Sotheby's auction house staff views Banksy's 'Love is in the Bin', before it returns to auction at Sotheby's, London, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. A Banksy artwork that was sensationally shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million us up for sale again -- at several times the price. Sotheby’s said Friday that “Love is in the Bin” will be offered at an Oct. 14 auction in London, with a pre-sale estimate of 4 million pounds to 6 million pounds ($5.5 million to $8.3 million). (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Posted at 7:13 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 19:14:01-04

A partially shredded piece of artwork from Banksy is going up for auction.

"Girl With Balloon" began self-shredding after it was initially sold at auction for $1.4 million in 2018.

The work features a girl reaching for a red balloon.

According to NBC News, the buyer proceeded with the purchase.

It was renamed "Love is in the Bin," and will be offered for a price between $5.54 million - $8.31 million.

The artwork will go on display in London, Hong Kong, Taipei and New York prior to the Oct. 14 auction, The Associated Press reports.

