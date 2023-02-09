Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

Baby in Turkey found alive, pulled from rubble 68 hours after earthquake

A baby is rescued 68 hours after the initial earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning.
Copyright 2023 Cable News Network, a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
CNN Turkey, CNN Newsource
A baby was rescued 68 hours after the initial earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning.
A baby is rescued 68 hours after the initial earthquake hit Turkey and Syria on Monday morning.
Posted at 1:20 PM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 13:59:45-05

Rescuers in Turkey and Syria continue pulling people alive from the rubble days after a massive earthquake struck the two nations earlier this week.

According to Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, one of those rescued was an infant. While Istanbul was not among the areas hardest hit by the earthquake, the city sent rescuers to help with relief efforts.

The baby named Helen was pulled from the rubble Thursday morning, 68 hours after the quake.

According to CNN Turk, one of the rescuers said, "I would die for you. Thank God!" during the rescue.

İmamoğlu reported that his rescuers have saved 424 victims from the rubble.

“Both Turkish and international teams are working together in multiple sites. We are keeping hopes and spirits high,” he tweeted.

Although hundreds are being pulled from the rubble, others have not been as lucky. According to the Associated Press, 19,300 have died from the earthquake.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7