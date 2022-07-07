Avian flu found in seals in Maine

In Maine, federal officials confirm avian flu has been found in seals.

Seals off the coast of Maine have been getting sick and dying.

There have been more than 90 seal strandings over the past several months. It's an unusual jump, three times higher than normal, officials say.

Four seal samples tested positive for avian flu.

It's the same H5N1 strain that's affected egg prices, caused death in bald eagles, and prompted the killing of tens of millions of poultry birds to prevent the spread.

Wednesday, experts gathered by NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said seals with positive samples appear to have contracted the virus from seabirds.

Fortunately, they're not transmitting it among themselves.

The bottom line message from officials is don't get close to stranded, dead or sick-looking seals and sea birds this summer.