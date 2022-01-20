Authorities release cause of death after mother, son fall from Petco Park

SAN DIEGO — Authorities in California have determined the cause of death after a 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old son fell from Petco Park’s third floor last September.

The San Diego Police Department said Raquel Wilkins’s death was classified as a suicide, and Denzel Browning-Wilkins’s death was a homicide.

On September 25, 2021, just before 4 p.m., officers assigned to a game at the park were alerted that two people had fallen from the stadium concourse level to the sidewalk below.

“Two officers quickly arrived on the scene and discovered the bodies of an adult woman and a young boy on the sidewalk at 200 Tony Gwynn Way,” police said. “The officers began CPR on each person, but due to their traumatic injuries, both died at the scene.”

According to police, the deaths appeared to be suspicious, and a homicide unit was called to the scene.

After investigating, detectives learned that the woman was the child's mother and that the pair were at the dining and concession area before the fall.

According to the department, the investigation into the deaths included dozens of interviews, a review of video footage, and “collecting background information to determine what led to the deaths.”

“SDPD understands the public’s concern and interest in this tragedy that happened publicly in a venue where the community gathers. We would like to thank all those who came forward with information,” the department concluded.

Following the announcement by San Diego Police, the San Diego Padres released a statement.

In light of today’s statement from the San Diego Police Department we want to reiterate our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of those involved in this tragedy.

If you or someone you know needs mental health help or is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

Zac Self at KGTV first reported this story.