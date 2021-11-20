Australian Open will only allow vaccinated players to participate in 2022

The 2022 Australian Open will require tennis players to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"All the playing group understands it," Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said. "Our patrons will need to be vaccinated, all the staff working the Australian Open need to be vaccinated."

Australia reports that nearly 85% of its population is fully vaccinated.

The vaccination requirement raises questions about whether world No. 1 men's tennis player Novak Djokovic will participate in the first grand slam of the season.

Djokovic has not publicly revealed his vaccination status, saying it's a private matter.

"I hope we get to see Novak," Tiley said.

The Australian Open is Djokovic's most successful grand slam event. He has won a record-setting nine tournaments.

Tiley said most of the men's and women's players are vaccinated. He said he expects Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and others to be at the tournament, which starts in January.