Atlanta agrees to pay nearly $1M to man shot by officer

ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta has agreed to pay nearly $1 million to a North Carolina man who was shot and injured by a police officer as he was leaving an event downtown in February 2017.

The Atlanta City Council on Monday approved a $999,000 settlement for Noel Hall.

Hall and his family had come to Atlanta because his son was participating in a supercross event.

A police sergeant working off duty as security shot into Hall's vehicle when Hall turned left after being told he couldn't.

The police sergeant was fired a few months later and was indicted the following year.

He pleaded guilty in early 2020 and was sentenced to serve probation.

