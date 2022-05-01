Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of a northern Arizona city presented a dilemma.

Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood north of Flagstaff, Arizona, fled the flames.

One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties.

Two homes in the close-knit neighborhood were among 30 in the area that were destroyed.

The wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained this weekend.

The blaze is one of many this spring that have forced panicked residents to make life-or-death, fight-or-flee decisions as wildfire season heats up in the U.S. West.