Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Arizona wildfire forces fast decision: Fight or flee flames?

Spring Wildfires-Flee or Fight
Felicia Fonseca/AP
An all-terrain vehicle that was burned by a massive wildfire outside Flagstaff, Ariz., sits outside the home of Jeanne and Mike Welnick, Tuesday, April 26, 2022. The blaze that started Easter Sunday burned about 30 square miles and more than a dozen homes, hopscotching across the parched landscape. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)
Spring Wildfires-Flee or Fight
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 18:35:35-04

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of a northern Arizona city presented a dilemma.

Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood north of Flagstaff, Arizona, fled the flames.

One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties.

Two homes in the close-knit neighborhood were among 30 in the area that were destroyed.

The wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained this weekend.

The blaze is one of many this spring that have forced panicked residents to make life-or-death, fight-or-flee decisions as wildfire season heats up in the U.S. West.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News