Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Arizona man arrested after 183 dead animals found in freezer

Handcuffs
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Los Angeles Police Department via AP
Handcuffs
Posted at 4:01 PM, Apr 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-14 16:01:06-04

GOLDEN VALLEY, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man faces animal cruelty charges after authorities say 183 dead animals were found in a freezer, including some that were apparently frozen while alive.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and animal control officers found the animals in a garage freezer April 3 after a woman reported that 43-year-old Michael Patrick Turland hadn’t returned snakes she’d lent him for breeding.

The garage freezer was at a home where Turland previously lived in Golden Valley, a rural community in far western Arizona.

Authorities say the frozen animals included dogs, turtles, lizards, birds, snakes, mice, rats, and rabbits.

Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on Turland's behalf.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News