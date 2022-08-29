Animal cookies sold at Target recalled because they may contain metal

Animal cookies sold at Target stores under the Market Pantry brand are being voluntarily recalled because they may contain metal.

The 44-ounce Market Pantry White Fudge Animal Cookies, made by D. F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc., were sold in a clear plastic jug formed into a bear shape.

The company says a metal wire was found "in a portion of the cookies," which were distributed to stores nationwide, according to an announcement by the company and the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects only the following best by date, lot numbers, and time stamps, printed on the back side of the bear jug on the product label, below the nutritional panel.



Best By Date Jug Lot Numbers Case Lot Number Time Stamp UPC code 21FEB2023 Y052722 Y052722 From 15:00 to 23:00 085239817698

Provided/FDA The FDA shared this photo to show where to check to see if the animal cookies are part of the recall.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are urged to stop consuming the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact D.F. Stauffer Biscuit Co., Inc. at 888-480-1988, Mon-Fri, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m EST.

This article was written by Michelle Kaufman for WRTV.

