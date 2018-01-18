Amid Larry Nassar trial, USA Gymnastics announces it has cut ties with training center

USA Gymnastics announced Thursday it had severed ties with Karolyi Ranch, the Huntsville, Texas training facility that has hosted the U.S. Olympic Gymnastics team since 2011.

The announcement comes as dozens of former and current Team USA gymnasts are coming forward to give witness statements prior to the sentencing of Dr. Larry Nassar, a former Team USA trainer convicted of sexually molesting underaged gymnasts.

Kerry Perry, president and CEO of USA Gymnastics, released the statement below on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

“USA Gymnastics has terminated its agreement with the Karolyi Ranch in Huntsville, Texas. It will no longer serve as the USA Gymnastics National Team Training Center. It has been my intent to terminate this agreement since I began as president and CEO in December. Our most important priority is our athletes, and their training environment must reflect this. We are committed to a culture that empowers and supports our athletes. We have cancelled next week’s training camp for the U.S. Women’s National Team. We are exploring alternative sites to host training activities and camps until a permanent location is determined. We thank all those in the gymnastics community assisting in these efforts.”

More on this as it develops.