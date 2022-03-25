Watch
Amid gas woes, NYC ride-hail drivers seek fuel surcharges

Brittainy Newman/AP
Yellow cab drivers double park for a rally calling for surcharges on fuel at the Shell gas station on Friday, March 25, 2022, in New York. With fuel prices approaching $5 a gallon at some New York City gas stations, drivers for Uber and Lyft and the city's taxi fleets are demanding rate surcharges to help offset the rising cost of keeping cars on the road. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Posted at 4:45 PM, Mar 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-25 16:45:11-04

NEW YORK (AP) — With fuel prices approaching $5 a gallon at some New York City gas stations, drivers for Uber and Lyft are calling on the ride-hailing companies to place surcharges on trips to help ease the rising cost of keeping for-hire cars and taxis on the road.

Taxi drivers will soon be more widely listed on Uber’s app, and some rallied Friday morning at a New York City gas station to call on the Taxi and Limousine Commission to put in place an emergency $0.75 fuel surcharge on Uber, Lyft and all taxi trips.

On Tuesday, app drivers are planning to deploy a caravan across the Brooklyn Bridge to midtown Manhattan to deliver their grievances to Uber executives.

