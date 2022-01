America's longest-living person, Thelma Sutcliffe, reportedly died at 115 on Monday.

According to the Gerontology Research Group, Sutcliffe was 115 and 108 days old when she died.

In an interview with KETV, Sutcliffe's friend Luella Mason said she died "very peacefully."

The news outlet reported that Sutcliffe, who had been living at an assisted living facility in Omaha, was named the oldest person in the U.S. after Hester Ford died in April 2021 at 115.