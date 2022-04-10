Watch
America's homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Karla Finocchio, 55, sits in her truck as she describes her days being homeless living in her truck, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Phoenix. Finocchio is one face of America's graying homeless population, a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older suddenly without a permanent home after a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Posted at 1:05 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 13:05:43-04

PHOENIX (AP) — America's homeless population is graying.

It's a rapidly expanding group of destitute and desperate people 50 and older who have suddenly found themselves without a permanent home following a job loss, divorce, family death or health crisis during a pandemic.

Advocates say most in this group don't have mental illness or substance abuse problems.

Academics project their numbers will nearly triple over the next decade, challenging policy makers from Los Angeles to New York to imagine new ideas for sheltering the last of the baby boomers as they get older, sicker and less able to pay spiraling rents.

