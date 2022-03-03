Watch
Amazon shuttering its physical bookstores and 4-star shops

Ted Shaffrey/AP
FILE - People walk by an Amazon Books store at the Westfield Garden State Plaza shopping mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Amazon confirmed on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, that it’s closing all of its physical bookstores as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations as the online behemoth reworks its physical footprint. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Posted at 4:56 AM, Mar 03, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is closing all of its brick-and-mortar bookstores, as well as its 4-star shops and pop up locations.

The closures come as the online behemoth reworks its physical footprint.

The move affects 66 stores in the U.S. and two in the United Kingdom.

The Seattle-based company said Wednesday that it will now be able to concentrate its efforts on Amazon Fresh, Whole Foods Market, its convenience concept called Amazon Go and its upcoming Amazon Style stores.

Amazon Style is set to open later this year selling fashion and accessories.

Amazon opened its first brick-and-mortar bookstore in 2015, two decades after it began selling books online and helped drive a number of shops out of business.

