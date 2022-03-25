Watch
All-year daylight saving time threatens Jews' morning prayer

Haim Ovadia
FILE - Wrapped in tefillin, Rabbi Haim Ovadia holds a Torah scroll up toward an electronic tablet so that the 32 people attending his Zoom meeting can see it during a virtual morning minyan transmitted from Ovadia's home in Potomac Md., on April 6, 2020. The Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the Senate on March 15, will make it nearly impossible for Jews to pray communally in the morning, Jewish advocates say, and still get to work or school on time during the winter months. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Mar 25, 2022
American Jews say they were blindsided by the U.S. Senate’s lightning-fast passage of a bill to make daylight saving time year-round and intend to fight it.

The Sunshine Protection Act passed the Senate on March 15.

Jewish advocates say it will make it nearly impossible for Jews to pray communally in the morning and still get to work or school on time during the winter months.

According to Jewish law, morning prayers must take place after the sun rises.

Daylight saving time, which currently begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November, would extend darkness on late-winter mornings.

