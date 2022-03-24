Alex Jones fails to show again at Sandy Hook suit deposition

Infowars host Alex Jones has defied a Connecticut judge’s order to show up for a deposition in Texas in a lawsuit by relatives of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, over Jones calling the massacre a hoax.

That's according to the families' lawyer, Christopher Mattei.

Thursday was the second straight day that Jones did not appear for the deposition in Austin.

His lawyers cite undisclosed medical conditions and say he is following his doctors recommendations to not attend court proceedings.

Judge Barbara Bellis in Connecticut had ordered Jones to appear at the proceeding Thursday after he failed to show Wednesday.