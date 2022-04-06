Watch
Alex Jones appears for questioning in Sandy Hook lawsuit

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP)
Posted at 5:11 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 17:11:23-04

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has traveled to Connecticut to appear at a deposition in a lawsuit over his calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

His trip comes after he was fined for defying a judge’s order to appear for questioning in Texas last month, when he cited a health problem.

The deposition began Tuesday and is continuing Wednesday.

The location has not been disclosed.

Relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut, massacre are suing Jones for defamation.

A judge found Jones liable for damages and a trial on how much he should pay the families is set for August.

