Alabama man to keep anti-Biden plate after state reversal

Evan Vucci/AP
President Joe Biden delivers remarks about vaccinations, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Posted at 10:33 AM, Mar 16, 2022
ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama has apologized to a gun store owner for trying to take away a personalized license plate representing an obscene slur against President Joe Biden.

Nathan Kirk says he received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating that he can continue using the plate on his pickup truck.

Kirk's plate includes the acronym “LGBF JB” _ a reference to a political chant and a vulgar insult of Biden.

But Kirk says the state can't prove the “F” stands for an obscenity.

The state's reversal came after the tag became a topic on social media and right-wing media outlets.

