Airbnb rolling out 'anti-party' technology

Patrick Semansky/AP
FILE - The Airbnb app icon is displayed on an iPad screen in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2021.
Posted at 9:47 AM, Aug 17, 2022
Airbnb is taking new steps to prevent renters from throwing unauthorized parties.

The company said it has rolled out new "anti-party" tools that will help identify potentially "high-risk" reservations.

The technology being implemented will look at various factors before allowing a person to rent, including their rental history, length of trip, distance traveling to the listing, and timing of the reservation, Airbnb stated.

"This anti-party technology is designed to prevent a reservation attempt from going through," Airbnb said.

The company said a similar type of technology was successfully utilized in Australia.

"We have seen a 35 percent drop in incidents of unauthorized parties in the areas of Australia where this pilot has been in effect," the company said.

