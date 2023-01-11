Air Force football player dies after suffering 'medical emergency' on the way to class

The Air Force community is mourning the loss of 21-year-old Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown.

A statement from the Air Force Academy says Brown, a member of the school's football team, suffered a "medical emergency" on his way to class Monday.

Officials said life-saving measures were attempted, but unsuccessful.

"Hunter was a standout offensive lineman on the Falcon football team and was well-respected in his squadron," said Lt. Gen. Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy superintendent.

Falcons football coach Troy Calhoun paid tribute to Brown upon learning about his death.

"Our players, staff and entire Academy have been so blessed and fortunate to have Hunter as a part of our lives. He was a pure joy to coach and have as a teammate," said Troy Calhoun, head football coach. "He was tough, a great worker, and no one unselfishly pulled harder for others than Hunter."

Brown graduated from the Air Force Academy Preparatory School in May 2021 and was pursuing a major in management, the academy stated.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.