Agent: 'Real concern' men in Whitmer plot may get explosives

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. In an indictment released Thursday, Dec. 17, a federal grand jury charged six men with conspiring to kidnap Whitmer in what investigators say was a plot by anti-government extremists angry over her policies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)
Posted at 10:01 AM, Mar 10, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are showing jurors more profanity-filled messages and social media posts by two of the men from early summer 2020.

Prosecutors say the men, angry about pandemic restrictions the Democratic governor imposed, planned to snatch Whitmer from her Michigan vacation home.

In one message the jury was shown Thursday, Barry Croft Jr. says Whitmer needs to be “hung.”

In another, Adam Fox says he wants to “bring formal charges against our governor."

Defense attorneys argued Wednesday that the FBI tricked and cajoled four defendants into agreeing to a plot to kidnap Whitmer.

