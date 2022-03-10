Agent: 'Real concern' men in Whitmer plot may get explosives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors in the trial of four men charged with planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are showing jurors more profanity-filled messages and social media posts by two of the men from early summer 2020.

Prosecutors say the men, angry about pandemic restrictions the Democratic governor imposed, planned to snatch Whitmer from her Michigan vacation home.

In one message the jury was shown Thursday, Barry Croft Jr. says Whitmer needs to be “hung.”

In another, Adam Fox says he wants to “bring formal charges against our governor."

Defense attorneys argued Wednesday that the FBI tricked and cajoled four defendants into agreeing to a plot to kidnap Whitmer.