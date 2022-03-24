Watch
After years of rivalry, Uber puts NYC taxi cabs on its app

FILE - A passenger gets into a taxi, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in New York. Uber has reached a deal to include New York City taxi cabs on its app, Thursday, March 24, 2022, a move that will help to boost driver availability for passengers and open up a new set of customers for cab drivers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Posted at 12:58 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 12:58:30-04

Uber, hit by driver shortages and a surge in food delivery requests during the pandemic, will begin including New York City taxi cabs on its app.

That's a partnership that until recently would have been unthinkable with both camps fighting ferociously for the same customers.

But the wait for an Uber ride has grown longer on some days due to a driver shortage.

The partnership will boost the number of Uber rides available, and it gives NYC cab drivers access to a massive pool of commuters with an Uber app on their phones.

