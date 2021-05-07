After bakery was burglarized, owners made cookies with suspect's photo

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTMJ) -- Canfora Bakery in Milwaukee was burglarized of cash and equipment last month, and they came up with a unique way of catching the suspect: by baking sugar cookies with the suspect's photo in the middle.

On social media, the bakery invited the community "to come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last."

Milwaukee police would only confirm they are looking for a suspect in a burglary at the bakery's address that happened on April 19.

Police say the suspect intentionally forced his way into the closed business and removed items and cash.

This story originally reported on TMJ4.com.