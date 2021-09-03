Watch
After 2 strong months, hiring slowed in August as US economy added 235K jobs

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Now hiring sign
Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 10:34:00-04

U.S. hiring slowed in August, according to the monthly jobs report released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The U.S. economy added 235,000 jobs last month, falling below most forecaster's projections.

The August report represents a sharp drop-off from June and July when the U.S. added close to a million jobs each month.

The falloff comes as the U.S. is gripped in a fourth wave of COVID-19 as the more contagious delta variant continues to spread.

According to an Associated Press analysis, the sectors of the economy that faced the highest drop-off in hiring were those that required face-to-face contact with customers. That included restaurants, bars and hotels, which saw net-zero job growth in August.

Health care, government and construction employers all reported job cuts last month.

Hiring continue to remain strong in the manufacturing and shipping industries.

President Joe Biden is slated to address the report in remarks from the White House on Friday morning.

