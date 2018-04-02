'Affluenza teen' Ethan Couch who killed four people in crash set for release after serving two years

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A 20-year-old who as a teenager used an "affluenza" defense regarding a drunken-driving wreck that killed four people is set to be released today.

Ethan Couch has served almost two years in jail for a revoked probation and is to be freed from the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth. He's been serving a 720-day sentence after his 2016 probation revocation for attending a party where alcohol was served.

Couch was 16 when the truck he was driving killed pedestrians in June 2013. A psychologist at his manslaughter trial blamed his actions on "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.

His mother, Tonya Couch, awaits trial on charges of hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering after she fled to Mexico with Ethan in 2015.

Last week, a Texas judge revoked bond for the 50-year-old.

Tonya Couch was booked into the Tarrant County jail Wednesday. Court documents show that she failed a urine test required as a condition of her bond but don't specify the substance the urinalysis revealed.

State District Judge Wayne Salvant had warned Couch last June to "use common sense" pending her trial on hindering apprehension of a felon and money laundering charges.

In 2016, Couch's father, Fred Couch, was found guilty of impersonating a police officer.

A witness said Couch was armed with a gun during an argument with a neighbor. Couch told police he had his “Lakeside police stuff in the truck,” and flashed a police badge.