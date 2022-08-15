Actor Tom Holland taking break from social media for sake of his mental health

Tom Holland has been avoiding social media to help improve his mental health.

"I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming," the "Spider-Man" actor said in a post on Instagram. "I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online."

Holland said he hadn't used Instagram for weeks, but returned on Sunday to post a video about stem4, an organization that offers mental health resources.

"There is an awful stigma against mental health and I know that asking for help and seeking help isn't something that we should be ashamed of but it is something that is much easier said than done," Holland said.

Holland ended his video by telling his 67 million followers that he would "disappear from Instagram again."