Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Absolut Vodka creates gift registry for singles this Galentine's Day

items.[0].image.alt
elfster.com<br/>
Screen Shot 2022-01-19 at 8.07.59 AM (2).png
Posted at 8:09 AM, Jan 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-19 08:09:28-05

Galentine's Day has grown in popularity since it was introduced in a "Parks and Recreation" episode in 2010.

This year, Absolut Vodka is adding a gift registry to the festivities for singles.

The vodka brand says singles spend so much money on friends reaching life's traditional milestones. A NerdWallet survey shows the average price of a gift registry item is $72, but many guests spend more.

Absolut's The Registry for Me gives single friends time in the spotlight with a wish list of their very own.

Ready to register for manicure sets, martini glasses and more? You can create yours by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.