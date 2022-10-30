Watch Now
Abortion access could hinge on state election results

John Hanna/AP
Former Kansas Democratic Party Chair and state Revenue Secretary Joan Wagnon, left, speaks during a rally for a new group, Keep Kansas Free, while former Insurance Commissioner Sandy Praeger, right, a Republican, watches on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, outside the statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The group formed to urge voters who support abortion rights to back like-minded candidates and retain Kansas Supreme Court justices on the bench as ways to protect abortion access. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
RALEIGH, N.C. — Abortion access in several states could hinge out the outcome of November elections of lawmakers, governors, supreme court justices and attorneys general.

In the first nationwide elections since the U.S. Supreme Court handed states control of abortion rights decisions, abortion rights advocates and Democrats are sounding alarms that putting Republicans in office could lead to new bans and restrictions.

Republican candidates are mostly talking about other topics. And when abortion is brought up, a number of them say they would not change the status quo, or would have exceptions if there do impose new restrictions.

The issue looms large especially in states where elections are expected to be close.

