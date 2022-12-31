Watch Now
Trailblazing journalist Barbara Walters dies at 93

Creator of 'The View' became first female network news anchor in 1976
Barbara Walters
Steven Senne/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2014 file photo, Barbara Walters addresses an audience at the John F. Kennedy School of Government on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. The Investigation Discovery channel said Thursday that "Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals" will debut Nov. 2. The hour-long episodes will focus on the big news stories Walters covered during her career. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Barbara Walters
Posted at 9:56 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 22:20:53-05

NEW YORK — Barbara Walters, the intrepid interviewer, anchor and program host who led the way as the first woman to become a TV news superstar during a network career remarkable for its duration and variety, has died. She was 93.

Walters' death was announced by ABC on air Friday night and also by her publicist.

"Barbara Walters passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women," said publicist Cindi Berger in a statement.

During nearly four decades at ABC, and before that at NBC, Walters' exclusive interviews with rulers, royalty and entertainers brought her celebrity status that ranked with theirs, while placing her at the forefront of the trend in broadcast journalism that made stars of TV reporters and brought news programs into the race for higher ratings.

Walters made headlines in 1976 as the first female network news anchor, with an unprecedented $1 million annual salary that drew gasps and criticism (while lost in the outcry were her additional duties extending beyond news). Her drive was legendary as she competed — not just with rival networks, but with colleagues at her own network — for each big "get" in a world jammed with more and more interviewers, including female journalists who had followed on the trail she blazed.

Barbara Walters interviews Richard Nixon in 1980
Former President Richard Nixon answers question during a May 8, 1980, interview with ABC television personality Barbara Walters in New York.

"I never expected this!" Walters said in 2004, taking measure of her success. "I always thought I'd be a writer for television. I never even thought I'd be in front of a camera."

But she was a natural on camera, especially when plying notables with questions.

"I'm not afraid when I'm interviewing, I have no fear!" Walters told The Associated Press in 2008.

As a highly successful side venture, she created and appeared on a daytime ABC talk show, "The View." In May 2014, she taped her final appearance on "The View" to mark the end of her career on television, but she hosted occasional specials after that.

Walters is survived by her only daughter, Jacqueline Danforth.


