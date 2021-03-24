A good boy again: Biden's dog will return to the White House

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Major breaking news: President Joe Biden's wayward pup is no longer in the doghouse.

Biden said in an interview that aired Wednesday that his rescue dog Major would be returning to the White House after a biting incident there.

The “ biting incident ” involved a “member of White House security."

Three-year-old Major and his 12-year-old brother, Champ, were moved to the family's Delaware home after the bite, but Biden disputed the idea that the pup was sent away after the incident.

He said the dogs went to Wilmington while the first couple went out of town.

He called Major a "sweet dog" who is being trained in Delaware now.

Major is the first dog that's a rescue to live in the White House.

Champ has been with the family since 2008, USA Today reported.