8-year-old becomes youngest person to climb California's El Capitan

An 8-year-old climber is now in the record books.

Sam Baker became the youngest person to reach the summit of El Capitan in California.

Yosemite National Park's iconic vertical rock formation is more than 3,000 feet high. That's approximately 2.5 times higher than the Empire State Building.

Baker and his father documented the climb on social media last week. It took four days to complete.

Sam comes from an avid climbing family. According to his website, he's been climbing since he was 3 years old.

Good Morning America reports Sam's climb came three years after a 10-year-old reached the summit of El Capitan over a course of five days.