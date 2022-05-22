Watch
78,000 lbs of infant formula arrive in Indianapolis

WRTV Photo/Otis Jones
A U.S. Air Force plane arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport on May 22, 2022. The plane is carrying more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula.
Posted at 1:36 PM, May 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Operation Fly Formula's first shipment of 78,000 pounds of specialty infant formula arrived at the Indianapolis International Airport Sunday morning.

A plane from Ramstein Air Base in Germany brought the formula.

President Joe Biden launched Operation Fly Formula to speed up the import of infant formula and start getting more formula to stores as soon as possible.

According to the White House, this formula will be distributed to doctor's offices and pharmacies but not store shelves.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack is also in Indianapolis. He spoke on the tarmac shortly after the plane landed and said the shipment should help around 9,000 babies.

The shipment was taken off of the cargo plane and loaded onto FedEx trucks before being taken to a Nestle distribution center.

Then, the formula will be delivered to hospitals and home healthcare clinics across the country.

Sources tell WRTV's Rafael Sanchez that Indianapolis was chosen for the shipment partially because of IND's distribution capabilities. The airport also has a navigation system the military can use.

In total, the Operation shipments will transport the equivalent of up to 1.5 million 8 oz. bottles of three formulas — Alfamino Infant, Alfamino Junior, and Gerber Good Start Extensive HA.

Each of these formulas is a hypoallergenic formula for children.

Additional flights are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Michelle Kaufman and Meredith Hackler at WRTV first reported this story.

