A seven-year-old boy was killed after being mauled by dogs in Marion County, South Carolina.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, the boy was walking in his neighborhood with his brothers when the incident happened Sunday night.

The seven-year-old's brothers were able to escape.

Several dogs were seized from a property on Monday.

Deputies said they are looking for the owner of the dogs.

The state law enforcement division is assisting with the investigation.