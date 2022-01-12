6-year-old in Colorado meets heroes who saved her life

It was a meeting that almost didn't happen.

The heroes who saved the life of 6-year-old Zakiyah Williams, who fell through the ice in a pond at the Addison at Cherry Creek Apartments, met to share gratitude two days later.

Zakiyah Williams was in serious condition for two days after the incident.

Her family says she is still alive because of the quick actions of everyone involved, from the first responders to the good Samaritan neighbors who jumped into action as soon as they saw her fall in.

"It was like a puzzle. Every piece had to go together for it to work, and the puzzle got put together so fast it saved my daughter's life," said Walter Williams, Zakiyah Williams's father. "I just want to say thank you to all of them. They saved [her], and she wouldn't be here if it weren't for them."

Two deputies with the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, deputy Blaine Moulton, and deputy Justin Dillard came to the Williams family's apartment complex. They were part of the rescue effort.

Neighbor Dusti Talavera, who also fell into the water trying to save Zakiyah Williams, joined the meeting.

"I am speechless. I'm just blessed enough to see her face and see their faces," Talavera said. "It's a very happy ending, and it doesn't always work out that way, and I'm so glad it did."

Sloan Dickey at KMGH first reported this story.