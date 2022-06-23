Watch Now
NewsNational

Actions

6 people killed in helicopter crash

Old helicopter spraying fields
STORYBLOCKS ENTERPRISE
FILE: Helicopter blades
Old helicopter spraying fields
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-23 12:03:33-04

LOGAN, W.Va. (AP) — Authorities say six people were killed in a helicopter crash in West Virginia.

The Vietnam-era helicopter was used for tourism flights and crashed along Route 17 in Logan County around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

County emergency ambulance service executive Ray Bryant says everyone on board died in the crash.

A nearby resident said she saw the smoke and flames and got close enough to see a man trapped inside but couldn't reach him.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash of the Bell UH-1B helicopter will be investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board.

West Virginia's governor offered his and his wife's condolences after learning about the crash.

"Cathy and I are praying for the families of those killed in this tragic helicopter crash," said Gov. Jim Justice tweeted.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV First Alert Weather Know First' 480x360

Keeping You Safe During Storms