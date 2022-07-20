Watch Now
$5K reward for suspect in shooting of Lady Gaga's dog walker

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga's dog walker last year in Hollywood and stole two of the pop star's French bulldogs. James Howard Jackson, 19, one of five people arrested in connection to the violent robbery in February 2021, was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 6:00 PM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 18:00:08-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for information about the man who allegedly shot Lady Gaga's dog walker last year in Hollywood and stole two of the pop star's French bulldogs.

Nineteen-year-old James Howard Jackson was mistakenly released from custody in April and remains missing.

Detectives do not believe the thieves initially knew the dogs belonged to the pop star.

The motive was supposedly the value of the French bulldogs — which can run into the thousands of dollars.

U.S. Marshals, in a statement Monday, say Jackson should be considered armed and dangerous.

The reward is for information that leads to his arrest.

Representatives for Lady Gaga did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday.

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested five people last April in connection to the theft and shooting.

On Feb. 24, the singer’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, was shot while walking them in Hollywood.

Fischer initially went to the hospital but was expected to recover.

Police said the dogs were recovered unharmed after a lady brought them to a police station.

