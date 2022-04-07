Watch
NewsNational

Actions

4th day of deliberations starts in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Jerry Lemenu/AP
In this courtroom drawing, five defendants in the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping case appear in federal court in Grand Rapids, Mich., on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. During the hearing to review the evidence against Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, Magistrate Judge Sally Berens ordered Franks, Harris and Caserta to be held without bond until the trial and said she's rule on the other men's bond requests on a later date. A sixth defendant from Delaware, Barry Croft, was ordered Tuesday to be transferred to Michigan to face the charges. (Jerry Lemenu via AP)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer Kidnapping Plot
Posted at 10:33 AM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 10:33:33-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in Michigan are back for a fourth day of deliberations in the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Federal Judge Robert Jonker gave jurors a quick pep talk Thursday and wished them “all the very best” in their work.

Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr., Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with conspiracy.

Croft is from Delaware while the others are from Michigan.

Defense lawyers argue that the group was manipulated by an informant who was taking direction from the FBI.

Prosecutors say the group was steeped in anti-government extremism and angry over the Democratic governor's COVID-19 restrictions.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News