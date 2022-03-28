4 dead after sports car crashes into homeless camp

Four people were killed early Sunday morning after a sports car crashed into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, authorities said.

Police said two people died at the scene and four others were taken to a hospital. Two of those victims died at the hospital, police stated.

The driver, 24-year-old Enrique Rodriguez, Jr., was also taken to a hospital for treatment. However, he has since been arrested and booked into jail.

Police said he's charged with four counts of manslaughter, assault and reckless endangerment.

Police believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.