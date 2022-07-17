Watch Now
4 dead after sheriff’s office helicopter crash in New Mexico

Posted at 7:26 PM, Jul 17, 2022
LAS VEGAS, N.M. — Authorities say four people have been killed in a crash of a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was headed back to Albuquerque after assisting firefighters in another New Mexico city.

Sheriff’s officials say three people from the sheriff’s office and a county firefighter were aboard the helicopter when it went down near Las Vegas, New Mexico, about 123 miles (197 kilometers) northeast of Albuquerque.

Sheriff's officials say the crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and the cause is unknown.

It will be investigated by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

