30-hour hostage standoff ends in Ohio

'He's a brave little boy,' hostage's mother says

Breanna Molloy, Jake Ryle, WCPO Staff
1:11 PM, Jan 13, 2018
hostage situation ended Sunday morning, nearly 30 hours after it began, with the young hostage safe and the armed suspect in custody. Butler County law enforcement had been at the Springs at Liberty Township apartment complex, located off Hamilton Mason Road, since about 1 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Richard Jones said the standoff began after some kind of altercation: The man was visiting a friend or acquaintance at the apartment. During that altercation, everyone but a 10-year-old boy fled, Jones said, and the suspect took him hostage. It ended at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. A person came outside with their hands up, and numerous law enforcement vehicles left the scene.

A hostage situation in Liberty Township ended at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, nearly 30 hours after it began. A 10-year-old boy is safe, and the suspect is in custody.

A man holed up in an apartment Saturday, holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and shooting at police.

A man holed up in an apartment Saturday, holding a 10-year-old boy hostage and shooting at police.

Donald Tobias Gazaway

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OHIO. Jan. 14, 2018. A Butler County SWAT vehicle leaves the Springs at Liberty Township apartment complex after a hostage standoff. The 10-year-old hostage was safe, and the suspect was in custody.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OHIO. Jan. 13, 2018. A Butler County SWAT team was involved in a lengthy hostage standoff at the Springs at Liberty Township apartments, off Hamilton Mason Road. (Photo courtesy Butler County)

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- The suspect in a lengthy hostage standoff was released from prison six months ago and was still under the supervision of Ohio's Adult Parole Authority, state records show.

Donald Tobias Gazaway surrendered Sunday morning, nearly 30 hours after the standoff began. The 10-year-old hostage was safe.

Butler County, Ohio law enforcement had been at an apartment complex since about 1 a.m. Saturday. Sheriff Richard Jones said the standoff began after some kind of altercation: The man was visiting a friend or acquaintance at the apartment. During that altercation, everyone but a 10-year-old boy fled, Jones said, and the suspect took him hostage.

It ended quietly at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday when the suspect simply gave up. Butler County officials said the man came outside, using the boy as a shield. A photographer saw a person with their hands up. Not longer after that, numerous law enforcement vehicles left the scene.

Gazaway, 31, was booked into the Butler County Jail on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault and inducing panic. That's according to online county records. State records show Gazaway served more than four years in prison for felonious assault and a gun specification out of Hamilton County. He was released in July.

The boy went to a hospital so doctors could be sure he was OK. His mother said she was "happy that this turned out right."

"He's a brave little boy. All he wanted to do at the end of the day was protect mommy. I think he was more concerned about me being safe versus him being stuck with the bad guy," she said.

 

The suspect was like family, she said, but he acted strangely and aggressively before the standoff.

"Mommy won't be dating for a while or bringing any guys around my son," she said.

Jones said the man fired nearly two dozen rounds at officers, but nobody was hurt. Law enforcement did not shoot back, he said.

Jones said the situation was one of the longest he's been involved in. Negotiators gave food to the man and the child Saturday evening, and Jones said warming stations were set up for first responders. He didn't think his office had any prior contacts with the man, whom he said was "very cautious" of officers.

“When we get called out to stuff like this usually we don’t expect it to be 24 hours ... something like this we just do the best we can, take our time and make it happen," Jones said.

