3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

Los Angeles International Airport in January 2020
Kirby Lee/AP
This is a general overall view of the Theme Building and air traffic control tower at Los Angeles International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Kirby Lee via AP)
Los Angeles International Airport in January 2020
Posted at 1:45 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 13:45:36-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that U.S. border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.

Three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.

The suit says the questioning violates the men’s rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment.

A Texas man says he was asked about his religious beliefs and practices at Los Angeles International Airport in 2019 and his personal journal and phone were searched.

A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
