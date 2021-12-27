3 men dead, 1 critically injured in shooting at Texas gas station

Authorities in Texas say three men were killed, and a fourth was critically injured after a gunman opened fire inside a gas station in Garland.

According to a press release, the shooting happened Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. local time.

Surveillance footage captured a man exiting a white Dodge pickup truck, going inside the store, and opening fire, police said.

The suspect then got back into the truck on the passenger side, and the truck sped away.

Four men were struck by gunfire, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fourth victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have not released their names, and they are still searching for the suspect.