3 found dead in submerged vehicle after flood recedes

Vehicle Flooded-Three Dead
Tuscaloosa Police Department/AP
In this image provided by the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) Police Department, officers work at at the scene where three bodies were found in receding floodwaters on March 24, 2022, in the Holt community, a rural area a few miles east of Tuscaloosa, Ala.(AP Photo/Tuscaloosa Police Department)
Posted at 5:37 PM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 17:37:17-04

HOLT, Ala. (AP) — Authorities in Alabama say three bodies were found inside a submerged vehicle after floodwaters receded from torrential rains earlier this week.

Divers and other officers from the Tuscaloosa Police Department discovered the sport-utility vehicle in water in a rural community Thursday.

A police official says the vehicle also contained a lot of debris, mud and water.

The victims were a 72-year-old man and two women, ages 42 and 58.

Authorities didn’t release their names but said the deaths appear to be the result of a traffic accident where the vehicle encountered flooding or left the road and sank into a drainage area.

