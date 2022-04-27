Watch
3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

Matt Rourke/AP
A Philadelphia police car with flashing lights in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 14:04:36-04

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A shooting at a hotel on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast has left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away.

Gulfport police said the suspect was holed up inside a business Wednesday and officers had shut down access to the area.

News outlets reported the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn.

Authorities said the gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport before police caught up with him.

Further details, including the victims' names, have not yet been released.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
