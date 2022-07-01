Watch Now
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Matthew Brown/AP
A female bison and calf are seen near the Yellowstone River in Wyoming's Hayden Valley, on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, in Yellowstone National Park. For the second time in three days, a park visitor has been gored by a bison, park officials said Thursday, June 30. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Jul 01, 2022
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The bison attacked the 71-year-old, who was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials say bison are unpredictable and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away. They can run three-times faster than humans, according to the Park Service.

